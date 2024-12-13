Joke of the Night for December 13, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a holiday funny! Here's a silent silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a parent's favorite Christmas carol?

Answer: Silent Night.

Joke of the Night for December 13, 2024.
Joke of the Night for December 13, 2024.  © Unsplash/erin mckenna

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 9, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/erin mckenna

More on Joke of the Day: