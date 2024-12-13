Joke of the Night for December 13, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a holiday funny! Here's a silent silly to make you smile.
Question: What's a parent's favorite Christmas carol?
Answer: Silent Night.
Cover photo: Unsplash/erin mckenna