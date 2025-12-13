Joke of the Night for December 13, 2025: A Christmas cat funny
Today's Joke of the Night is celebrating with 12 Days of Christmas jokes! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
What do cats dream of?
A white Chris-mouse.
