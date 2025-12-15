Joke of the Night for December 15, 2025: 12 days of Christmas funny
Today's Joke of the Night is upping the holiday cheer with 12 Days of Christmas jokes! Here's a jingling silly to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Where does Santa keep his suit?
In his Claus-et.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jesson Mata