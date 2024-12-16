Joke of the Night for December 16, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sheepish silly! 'Tis the season to make you smile.
Question: How do sheep say Merry Christmas?
Answer: "Fleece Navidad!"
