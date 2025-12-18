Joke of the Night for December 18, 2025: A Christmas joke sleighing the sillies
Today's Joke of the Night is sleighing the sillies with our 12 Days of Christmas jokes! Here's a Chrtistmas funny to make your smile brighter.
Joke of the Day
What’s the difference between a Christmas alphabet and the regular alphabet?
The Christmas alphabet has Noel.
Cover photo: Unsplash/jeshoots