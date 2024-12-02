Joke of the Night for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived!
Joke of the Night
Question: Why don't garbage collectors have to go through any job training?
Answer: They just pick things up as they go along.
