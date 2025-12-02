Joke of the Night for December 2, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a corn cob with just one kernel?
A unicorn.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Leo_Visions