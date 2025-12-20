Joke of the Night for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny
Today's Joke of the Night is "Fa la la la la" funny! Here's a festive cat laugh to make you smile bright right meow.
What's a cat's favorite Christmas carol line to sing?
"'Tis the season Tabby Jolly."
