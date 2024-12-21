Joke of the Night for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's one that's feline funny for Caturday.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do cats hate using laptops?
Answer: They don't have a mouse.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nana Fuzimi