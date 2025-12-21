Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny
Today's Joke of the Night is a festive foodie funny! Here's one to keep the countdown to Christmas rolling with a smile.
Joke of the Day
What's Santa’s favorite pizza?
Deep pan, crisp, and even.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Moyle