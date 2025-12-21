Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night is a festive foodie funny! Here's one to keep the countdown to Christmas rolling with a smile.

Joke of the Day

What's Santa’s favorite pizza?

Deep pan, crisp, and even.

Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny.
Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny.  © Unsplash/David Moyle

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny
Joke of the Night for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny Joke of the Night for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny
Joke of the Day for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny this Caturday Joke of the Day for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny this Caturday
Joke of the Night for December 19, 2025: 12 Days of Christmas jokes to sleigh the sillies Joke of the Night for December 19, 2025: 12 Days of Christmas jokes to sleigh the sillies
Joke of the Day for December 19, 2025: Tree-rific jokes for Christmas fun Joke of the Day for December 19, 2025: Tree-rific jokes for Christmas fun
Joke of the Night for December 18, 2025: A Christmas joke sleighing the sillies Joke of the Night for December 18, 2025: A Christmas joke sleighing the sillies
Joke of the Day for December 18, 2025: Winter jokes to warm you up Joke of the Day for December 18, 2025: Winter jokes to warm you up
Joke of the Day for December 17, 2025: 12 Days of Laughs Joke of the Day for December 17, 2025: 12 Days of Laughs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/David Moyle

More on Joke of the Day: