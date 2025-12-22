Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas

Today's Joke of the Night is a funny in celebration of Christmas! Here's some ho-ho-hilarity to enjoy your Christmas week with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

How do you know when Santa's around?

You can always sense his presents.

© Unsplash/Dragon White Munthe

Cover photo: Unsplash/Dragon White Munthe

