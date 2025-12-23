Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve

Today's Joke of the Night is a doggone funny in celebration of Christmas Eve Eve! Here's some puppy hilarity to enjoy your pre-Christmas festivities with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Where did Santa's dogs park his sleigh?

Up on the woof-top.

