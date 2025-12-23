Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve
Today's Joke of the Night is a doggone funny in celebration of Christmas Eve Eve! Here's some puppy hilarity to enjoy your pre-Christmas festivities with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Where did Santa's dogs park his sleigh?
Up on the woof-top.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Natalia Makarenko