Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night is here to celebrate Christmas Eve! Here's some ho-ho-hilarity to enjoy your Christmas festivities some funny.

Joke of the Day

How do the elves clean up before Christmas?

They use Santa-tizer.

Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve.
Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve.  © Unsplash/Anna Zhynhel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve
Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas
Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas
Joke of the Day for December 22, 2025: A doggy Christmas funny Joke of the Day for December 22, 2025: A doggy Christmas funny
Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny
Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny
Joke of the Night for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny Joke of the Night for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Zhynhel

More on Joke of the Day: