Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve
Today's Joke of the Night is here to celebrate Christmas Eve! Here's some ho-ho-hilarity to enjoy your Christmas festivities some funny.
Joke of the Day
How do the elves clean up before Christmas?
They use Santa-tizer.
