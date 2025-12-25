Joke of the Night for December 25, 2025: A funny for Christmas Day

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night is here to close out your Christmas Day with a laugh! Here's some cheer to enjoy with your loved ones this holiday.

Joke of the Day

What did Santa say after returning to the North Pole on Christmas Day?

There’s snow place like home!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Amr Serag

