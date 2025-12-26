Joke of the Night for December 26, 2025: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Night is here to close out your night with a laugh. Here's one that's dino-mite!
Joke of the Day
What do you call a snoring dinosaur?
A Bronto-snorus!
