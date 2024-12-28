Joke of the Night for December 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to round out Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What type of paintings are cats the best at?
Answer: Self paw-traits.
