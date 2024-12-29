Joke of the Night for December 29, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Sunday Funday! Here's a silly flying in to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do flies never land on computers?
Answer: They're afraid of the web.
