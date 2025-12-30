Joke of the Night for December 30, 2025: A fishy funny
Today's Joke of the Night is fishing for laughs! Here's a reel funny one to make you chuckle tonight.
What’s the best kind of music to listen to when fishing?
Something catchy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mathieu Le Roux