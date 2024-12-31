Joke of the Night for December 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh on New Year's Eve
Happy New Year's Eve! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to help you toast the year away with some bubbly giggles.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the mini bottle of champagne call his dad?
Answer: "Pop!"
