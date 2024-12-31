Joke of the Night for December 31, 2024: The best jokes to laugh on New Year's Eve

Happy New Year's Eve! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to help you toast the year away with some bubbly giggles.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the mini bottle of champagne call his dad?

Answer: "Pop!"

Joke of the Night for December 31, 2024.  © Unsplash/Deleece Cook

