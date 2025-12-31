Joke of the Night for December 31, 2025: A funny for New Year's Eve
Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to help you ring in the new year with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Where did the chef celebrate New Year’s Eve?
Thyme's Square.
