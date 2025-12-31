Joke of the Night for December 31, 2025: A funny for New Year's Eve

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to help you ring in the new year with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Where did the chef celebrate New Year’s Eve?

Thyme's Square.

Joke of the Night for December 31, 2025: A funny for New Year's Eve.
Joke of the Night for December 31, 2025: A funny for New Year's Eve.  © Unsplash/Joshua Kettle

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 31, 2025: A knock knock joke for New Year's Eve Joke of the Day for December 31, 2025: A knock knock joke for New Year's Eve
Joke of the Night for December 30, 2025: A fishy funny Joke of the Night for December 30, 2025: A fishy funny
Joke of the Day for December 30, 2025: A pop of funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for December 30, 2025: A pop of funny to make you smile
Joke of the Night for December 29, 2025: Hopped up on funny! Joke of the Night for December 29, 2025: Hopped up on funny!
Joke of the Day for December 29, 2025: A funny to start your week Joke of the Day for December 29, 2025: A funny to start your week
Joke of the Day for December 28, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny Joke of the Day for December 28, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny
Joke of the Day for December 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday
Joke of the Night for December 26, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Night for December 26, 2025: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Joshua Kettle

More on Joke of the Day: