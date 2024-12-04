Joke of the Night for December 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to make you smile before you hit the hay!

Joke of the Night

Question: Why was the employee fired from the calendar factory?

Answer: He took too many days off.

Joke of the Night for December 4, 2024.
Joke of the Night for December 4, 2024.  © Unsplash/Eric Rothermel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Eric Rothermel

More on Joke of the Day: