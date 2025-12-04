Joke of the Night for December 4, 2025: A frozen funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived in snowy style! Here's a frozen funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

What's a snowman's favorite Mexican food?

Brrr-itos.

Joke of the Night for December 4, 2025: A frozen funny.
Joke of the Night for December 4, 2025: A frozen funny.  © Unsplash/Wouter Supardi Salari

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 4, 2025: A smile for you Joke of the Day for December 4, 2025: A smile for you
Joke of the Day for December 3, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 3, 2025: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 2, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for December 2, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for December 2, 2025: A cow-tastic funny Joke of the Day for December 2, 2025: A cow-tastic funny
Joke of the Night for December 1, 2025: A funny to wrap up your night Joke of the Night for December 1, 2025: A funny to wrap up your night
Joke of the Day for December 1, 2025: A funny to kick off the new month Joke of the Day for December 1, 2025: A funny to kick off the new month
Joke of the Night for November 30, 2025: A funny to tickle your pickle Joke of the Night for November 30, 2025: A funny to tickle your pickle
Joke of the Day for November 30, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for November 30, 2025: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Wouter Supardi Salari

More on Joke of the Day: