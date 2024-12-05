Joke of the Night for December 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a bedtime funny to make you smile before you hit the hay!
Joke of the Night
Question: Why was the bed wearing a disguise?
Answer: It was undercover.
