Joke of the Night for December 6, 2025: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's one to make you smile as you close out your Caturday.

Joke of the Day

What did the kitten call the old Tom cat?

Grand-paw.

© Unsplash/siavash ahmadi

