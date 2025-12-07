Joke of the Night for December 7, 2025: A Where's Waldo funny
Today's Joke of the Night is a searchable silly! Here's one to help you find some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why does Waldo only wear striped shirts?
Because he doesn't want to be spotted.
