Joke of the Night for December 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is raising the roof with laughs! Here's a funny to make you smile before you hit the hay!
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the employee ask to go work on stilts?
Answer: He wanted a raise.
