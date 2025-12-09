Joke of the Night for December 9, 2025: A hot pot of funny
Today's Joke of the Night is a hot pot of funny! Here's some hilarity to help you cook up some laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a potato that's reluctant to jump into a pot of boiling water?
A hesi-tater.
