Joke of the Night for February 13, 2025: Fun jokes to make you laugh for Galentine's Day

Happy Galentine's Day ! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you laugh in the name of love, so send this to your gal pals to make them smile.

Question: What do you can a boat full of friends?

Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL

Joke of the Night for February 10, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for February 11, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle

Joke of the Night for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for February 13, 2025: The best gal pal jokes to celebrate Galentine's Day

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

