Joke of the Night for February 16, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh away Sunday Funday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is doggone funny. Here's one to make you woof with laughter!
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a dog's favorite mode of transportation?
Answer: A waggin'.
