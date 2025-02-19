Joke of the Night for February 19, 2025: The best animal jokes to help you go bananas!
Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some animal antics! Here's one going bananas to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why do monkeys love bananas?
Answer: Because they find them so ape-peeling!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop