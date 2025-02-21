Joke of the Night for February 21, 2025: The best jokes to make you smile

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sporty silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Question: What do you call a shrimp that's good at basketball?

Joke of the Night for February 17, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh away Presidents' Day

Joke of the Day for February 18, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for February 18, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2025: An awesome joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 19, 2025: The best animal jokes to help you go bananas!

Joke of the Day for February 20, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 20, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle

Joke of the Day for February 21, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

