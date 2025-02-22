Joke of the Night for February 22, 2025: The best kitten jokes to make you smile for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Night is celebrating Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did one kitten say when the other kitten needed advice?
Answer: "Tail me about it."
Cover photo: Unplash/Amy Baugess