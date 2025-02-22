Joke of the Night for February 22, 2025: The best kitten jokes to make you smile for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is celebrating Caturday! Here's a funny that's just kitten around.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did one kitten say when the other kitten needed advice?

Answer: "Tail me about it."

Joke of the Night for February 22, 2025.
