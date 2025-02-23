Joke of the Night for February 23, 2025: The best baseball jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is hitting a home run! Here's a sporty funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Question: Which baseball player makes the best pancakes?
Answer: The batter.
