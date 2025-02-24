Joke of the Night for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to make you go nuts with laughs!

Tonight's Joke of the Night is making you go nuts with laughs! Here's a foodie funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Night

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Pecan.

Pecan who?

Pecan somebody your own size!

