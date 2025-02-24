Joke of the Night for February 24, 2025: The best jokes to make you go nuts with laughs!
Tonight's Joke of the Night is making you go nuts with laughs! Here's a foodie funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Night
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Pecan.
Pecan who?
Pecan somebody your own size!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sara Cervera