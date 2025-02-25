Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is flowering with funny! Here's a silly to make you laughs bloom.

Joke of the Night

Question: What do you call a flower with a lot of energy?

Answer: A power plant.

Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025.
