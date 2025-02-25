Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is flowering with funny! Here's a silly to make you laughs bloom.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a flower with a lot of energy?
Answer: A power plant.
