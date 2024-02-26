Joke of the Night for February 26, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your nighttime dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny for some snooze-time sillies.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call someone who sleeps in their socks?

Answer: Tiny.

Joke of the Night for February 26, 2024.
Joke of the Night for February 26, 2024.  © Unsplash/Valeriia Miller

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 26, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 26, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs Joke of the Night for February 25, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 24, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs Joke of the Night for February 24, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs
Joke of the Day for February 24, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 24, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for February 23, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs Joke of the Night for February 23, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs
Joke of the Day for February 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 22, 2024: Get your nightly funny on Joke of the Night for February 22, 2024: Get your nightly funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Valeriia Miller

More on Joke of the Day: