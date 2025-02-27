Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a farming funny! Here's a silly full of animal antics to make you laugh.
Joke of the Night
Question: What's a farm animal's favorite musical?
Answer: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Goat.
