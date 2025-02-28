Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a farming funny! Here's some animal antics to make you smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you get if you cross a chicken with a cow?
Answer: Roost beef.
