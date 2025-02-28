Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a farming funny! Here's some animal antics to make you smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: What do you get if you cross a chicken with a cow?

Answer: Roost beef.

Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025.
Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025.  © Collage: Unsplash/GOETZ Jean-Pierre & Oleg Bilyk

