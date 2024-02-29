Joke of the Night for February 29, 2024: The best jokes for Leap Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of Leap Day, and serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny before bed for some snooze-time sillies.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where's the best place to eat on Leap Day?
Answer: IHOP.
