Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a gorilla-sized silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Question: What did the gorilla learn when learning to read?

Joke of the Day for January 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for January 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away

Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away

Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away

Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday

Joke of the Day for February 3, 2025: The best monkey jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

