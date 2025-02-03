Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a gorilla-sized silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the gorilla learn when learning to read?
Answer: The Ape-B-Cs.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Laura Seaman