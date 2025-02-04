Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025: The best nighttime jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a silly to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What's a dragon's least favorite time of day?

Answer: Knight-time.

Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025.
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025.  © Unsplash/Robert Katzki

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 4, 2025: Sweet jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 4, 2025: Sweet jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 3, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 3, 2025: The best monkey jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 3, 2025: The best monkey jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away Joke of the Night for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away
Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 31, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Robert Katzki

More on Joke of the Day: