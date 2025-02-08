Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's a funny to make you giggle for Caturday.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a cat who lives in an igloo?
Answer: An eski-meow.
