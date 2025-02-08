Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's a funny to make you giggle for Caturday.

Joke of the Night

Question: What do you call a cat who lives in an igloo?

Answer: An eski-meow.

Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025.
Joke of the Night for February 8, 2025.  © Unsplash/Sandra

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 8, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 7, 2025: The best goat jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 6, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 6, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 6, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 6, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 5, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025: The best nighttime jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for February 4, 2025: The best nighttime jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Sandra

More on Joke of the Day: