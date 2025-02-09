Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday
Tonight's Joke of the Night has touched down for Super Bowl Sunday! Here's one that's scoring some serious silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: Which insect is the worst at football?
Answer: The fumble bee.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ben Hershey