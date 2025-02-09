Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

Tonight's Joke of the Night has touched down for Super Bowl Sunday! Here's one that's scoring some serious silly.

Joke of the Night

Question: Which insect is the worst at football?

Answer: The fumble bee.

