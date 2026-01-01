Joke of the Night for January 1, 2026: A funny for New Year's Day
Happy New Year! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh this New Year's Day.
Joke of the Day
What does a ghost say on January 1?
"Happy Boo Year!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Crazy nana