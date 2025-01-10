Joke of the Night for January 10, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a chilly silly! Here's a winter funny to make you chuckle before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a cold ghost?
Answer: Casp-brrr.
