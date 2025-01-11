Joke of the Night for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to send out Caturday! Here's a furry funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the kittens have at their birthday party?
Answer: A pounce house.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alvan Nee