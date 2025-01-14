Joke of the Night for January 14, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a scientific silly! Here's one to make you smile before your ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the scientists stop dating?

Answer: There was no chemistry.

Joke of the Night for January 14, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 14, 2025.  © Unsplash/CDC

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 14, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 14, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 13, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 13, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 13, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 13, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 10, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 10, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/CDC

More on Joke of the Day: