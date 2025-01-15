Joke of the Night for January 15, 2025: The best jokes for National Bagel Day
Tonight's Joke of the Night is in honor of National Bagel Day! Here's a holey silly to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: What kind of bagel can fly?
Answer: A plain bagel.
