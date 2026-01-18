Joke of the Night for January 18, 2026: A puppy funny

Today's free Joke of the Night

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a puppy funny! Here's a playful one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a playful puppy?

A barkitect of fun.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Alvan Nee

