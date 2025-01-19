Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is toe-tally funny! Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Night
Question: How do you get to the hospital after breaking your foot?
Answer: A tow truck.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Toa Heftiba