Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is toe-tally funny! Here's a silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Night

Question: How do you get to the hospital after breaking your foot?

Answer: A tow truck.

Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 19, 2025.  © Unsplash/Toa Heftiba

